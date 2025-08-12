Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Receives $34.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

UPBD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $21.39 on Friday. Upbound Group has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Upbound Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.64%.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,460. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Upbound Group by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Upbound Group by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Upbound Group by 414.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Upbound Group by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

