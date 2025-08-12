US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 543.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 13,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group stock opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $104.06.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.93 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 208.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TriNet Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $41,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,963.62. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $38,508.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,079.20. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,720 shares of company stock worth $213,799. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

