US Bancorp DE Buys 1,755 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CART. CWM LLC increased its stake in Maplebear by 35.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:CART opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Maplebear’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Maplebear from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maplebear news, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $200,476.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,336.05. This represents a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 66,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $3,328,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,965,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,291,904.45. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,975,327 shares of company stock worth $237,736,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

