US Bancorp DE Buys 2,187 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 171.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $206.78 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $134.11 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.23 and its 200-day moving average is $180.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

