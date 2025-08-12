US Bancorp DE Buys Shares of 14,385 Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Waystar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,482,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,798,000 after purchasing an additional 79,944 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter worth about $56,804,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter worth about $49,251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waystar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Waystar by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,104,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 800,183 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waystar

In other news, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 3,012,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $112,628,139.67. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,742,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,773,961.37. This trade represents a 13.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 682,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,326,646.87. This trade represents a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,723,436 shares of company stock valued at $326,724,969. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. Waystar had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAY has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waystar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Waystar Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

