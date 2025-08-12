US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Perfect Moment were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Perfect Moment by 271.8% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 101,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,550 shares during the period. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perfect Moment news, Director Max Gottschalk purchased 1,692,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $507,808.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,024,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,334.10. The trade was a 510.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,738,594 shares of company stock valued at $520,660 over the last ninety days.

Perfect Moment Stock Up 0.5%

About Perfect Moment

Shares of PMNT stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. Perfect Moment Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -3.62.

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships.

