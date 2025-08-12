US Bancorp DE Has $516,000 Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sonos were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sonos by 12.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Conrad purchased 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $1,024,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 242,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,835.80. This trade represents a 61.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski purchased 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $250,207.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 124,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,136.20. This represents a 22.50% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,950,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,713,016. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonos Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $344.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

