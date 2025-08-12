US Bancorp DE Has $528,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Ally Financial stock opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $43.86.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

