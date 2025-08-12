US Bancorp DE Has $530,000 Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 2,354.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,772 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 813.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NMRK. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Newmark Group Stock Down 0.6%

NMRK opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Newmark Group

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.