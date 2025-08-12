US Bancorp DE Has $572,000 Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 72,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Helen of Troy by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

In related news, CFO Tracy Scheuerman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 33,041 shares in the company, valued at $665,115.33. This trade represents a 43.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Grass bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $214,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 135,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,460.04. This trade represents a 7.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $425,948. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.50). Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 17.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

