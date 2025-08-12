US Bancorp DE Has $602,000 Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Duolingo by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 323.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total transaction of $3,444,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,797.52. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,939,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $340.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.10 and a twelve month high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.81.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price target on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Duolingo from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.