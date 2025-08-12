US Bancorp DE Has $626,000 Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 119,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

