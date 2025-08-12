US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,906 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,184 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $68.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.84. ArcBest Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.12). ArcBest had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

