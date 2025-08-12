US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 590.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.01. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $112.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

