US Bancorp DE Purchases 211 Shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enersys were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enersys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Enersys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,322,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enersys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,028,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,021,000 after acquiring an additional 121,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Enersys by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Enersys by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 477,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Enersys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrea J. Funk purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.20 per share, with a total value of $25,263.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,729. This represents a 0.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shawn M. O’connell purchased 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,192.80. This represents a 1.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,085 shares of company stock worth $89,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENS

Enersys Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:ENS opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Enersys has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $104.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.02 million. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Enersys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This is an increase from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

About Enersys

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.