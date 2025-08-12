US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,239 Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4,323.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cfra Research raised Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 1.2%

GIL opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.41 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 14.55%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

