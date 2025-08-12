US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 175.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.92 per share, with a total value of $809,863.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 870,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,359,749.52. This represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,049.76. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush set a $110.00 price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.