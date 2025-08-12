US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,244.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,377.09. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $276.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.71. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

