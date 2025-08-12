US Bancorp DE Sells 1,306 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 617.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,191.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 904.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $23.87.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

In related news, Director William Jameson Mcfadden acquired 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 532,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,009,493.92. This represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 45,861 shares in the company, valued at $774,133.68. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,440. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

