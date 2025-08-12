US Bancorp DE Sells 15,383 Shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,383 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 73.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 6.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 54,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS alerts:

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Trading Up 0.3%

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Announces Dividend

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.82 million. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s dividend payout ratio is 28.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MWA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,110 shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $389,160.20. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.