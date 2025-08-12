US Bancorp DE Sells 469 Shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Celanese were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Celanese by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,618,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $942,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818,993 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after buying an additional 2,550,334 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 4,506.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,344,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,274,000 after buying an additional 2,293,764 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 9,132.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,263,000 after buying an additional 1,781,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after buying an additional 275,488 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Celanese Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.36.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,174.22. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,120.24. This represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celanese

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.