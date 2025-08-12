US Bancorp DE Sells 577 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $110,356,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $76,129,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $24,633,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 339,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,982,000 after acquiring an additional 102,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,554,000 after acquiring an additional 101,819 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $252.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.31.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $2,032,823.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,693,886.73. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at $270,557,420. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -176.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.45.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

