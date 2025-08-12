UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UWMC. UBS Group upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. UWM has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.90 and a beta of 1.70.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $758.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,688,151.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,499,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,327,265.44. This trade represents a 21.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,200,828 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,504. 94.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

