V2X (NYSE:VVX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price target on shares of V2X and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of V2X stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22. V2X has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.27.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. V2X had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that V2X will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard L. Jr. Caputo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $177,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $705,059.67. The trade was a 20.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in V2X during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of V2X by 239.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V2X by 4,066.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of V2X by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

