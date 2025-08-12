VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Given New GBX 530 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 525 ($7.05) to GBX 530 ($7.12) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 7.3%

LON:EGY opened at GBX 295 ($3.96) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £306.03 million, a P/E ratio of 483.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 273.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 295.39. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 255 ($3.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 506.50 ($6.80).

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 31.1% working interest in the Etame Marin block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 110 MMBBL of crude oil and of which the Company holds operational control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.