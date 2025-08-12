VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Real Assets ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAAX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Real Assets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Real Assets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 88,410 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Real Assets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

VanEck Real Assets ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of RAAX stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. VanEck Real Assets ETF has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44.

About VanEck Real Assets ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

