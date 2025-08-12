Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 34,057 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,480,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $894,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,564,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 807,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $293.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.40 and a 12-month high of $295.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.25 and its 200-day moving average is $270.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

