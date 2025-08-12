Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 8,126,996 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 462.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,883,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,126,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $862,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $14,999,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CCEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of CCEP opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average is $89.00. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $100.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
