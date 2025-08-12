Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 192,363 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,404,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.29% of BWX Technologies worth $927,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 279.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 958,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 705,648 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 84.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 782,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after purchasing an additional 358,170 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 9,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of BWXT opened at $177.79 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $189.25. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.76.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Insider Activity

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $406,618.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $424,602.24. This represents a 48.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,369,326. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.