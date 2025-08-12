Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 286,316 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,404,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of A. O. Smith worth $941,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 15,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $92.06.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.