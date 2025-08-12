Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 302,852 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,204,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $832,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,079.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $67.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $64.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 117.45%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.