Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 41,030 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,306,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.57% of Houlihan Lokey worth $857,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $46,236,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $743,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.9% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 1,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 31.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.40.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total value of $914,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,431,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,508 shares of company stock worth $2,431,670. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:HLI opened at $190.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.32. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.99 and a twelve month high of $198.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.45. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $605.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.