Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 983,172 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,952,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.53% of Avantor worth $1,052,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 121.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 52.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 19.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $112,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $39,591.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,224.52. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of AVTR opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on Avantor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

