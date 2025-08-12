Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,907,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.05% of Core & Main worth $865,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNM. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 41,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 55,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In related news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 23,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $1,480,132.74. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,185.66. This represents a 63.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 43,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $2,726,748.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,638 shares in the company, valued at $287,463.24. This trade represents a 90.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,445 shares of company stock worth $26,045,755. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Core & Main Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $65.97.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

