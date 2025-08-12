Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,404,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 231,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of CommVault Systems worth $852,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the first quarter worth $1,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 1,936.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 360,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 342,656 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $185.64 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $200.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.05.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $305,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,728,431.93. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 469,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,188,400. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

