Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,156,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.17% of Ally Financial worth $1,026,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 125.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 59.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 67.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ally Financial

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.