Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,881,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Match Group worth $932,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 30,240.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Match Group by 130.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $103,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,889.76. This represents a 60.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Match Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. Match Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

