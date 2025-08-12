Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,881,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Match Group worth $932,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 30,240.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Match Group by 130.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $103,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,889.76. This represents a 60.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Match Group
Match Group Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. Match Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36.
Match Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Match Group
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.