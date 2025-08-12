Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,556,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Mueller Industries worth $879,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth about $335,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 34.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.02. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.