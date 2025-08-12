Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 146,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.44% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $996,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.8%

HII stock opened at $266.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.17 and a 200 day moving average of $218.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $293.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

