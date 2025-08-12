Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,354,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $873,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,555,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 472.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,149,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,714 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $51,179,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $50,082,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $42,037,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.95. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

