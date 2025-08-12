Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,265,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,014,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 158,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTS opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Fortis has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4448 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

