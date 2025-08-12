Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,374,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.49% of Albertsons Companies worth $821,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,873,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,576 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,730.74. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.46. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

