Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,476,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $945,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 250,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 28.7% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 439,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,815,000 after acquiring an additional 97,929 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.7% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 16,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 19.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 188.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 2.9%

TRI opened at $174.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $151.60 and a 52 week high of $218.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.31.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TRI. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.