Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.01 Billion Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,296,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,011,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,247,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $526,451,000 after purchasing an additional 413,373 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,930,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,294 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,950,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,985,000 after purchasing an additional 161,114 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,230,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,856,000 after purchasing an additional 260,804 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,240,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,632,000 after purchasing an additional 80,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.