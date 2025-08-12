Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.01 Billion Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,690,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.99% of Henry Schein worth $1,006,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $182,988,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Henry Schein by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,408 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Henry Schein by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,465,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,378,000 after purchasing an additional 740,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $34,720,000. Finally, Ananym Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $32,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

