Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.02 Billion Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,960,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $1,023,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,634,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $1,645,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,467.9% during the first quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,881,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,408,000 after buying an additional 551,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 151,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NCLH opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $29.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Melius Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Get Our Latest Report on NCLH

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.