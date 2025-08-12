Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.05 Billion Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,191,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.34% of Nutrien worth $1,051,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Nutrien by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,523,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,416,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,855,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,860,000 after buying an additional 54,918 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nutrien by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,105,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,951,000 after buying an additional 721,935 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Nutrien by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,510,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,132,000 after buying an additional 467,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Nutrien by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,179,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,645,000 after buying an additional 563,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.42. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

