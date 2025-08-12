Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.06 Billion Stock Position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,292,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,131,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Carlyle Group worth $1,058,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 817,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,613,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 159.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 139,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 86,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.27 million. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 20.22%. Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Carlyle Group

About Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.