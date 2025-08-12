Vanguard Group Inc. Has $821.77 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,779,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,462,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of AGNC Investment worth $821,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.3%

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 112,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,410.25. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,990.71. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.