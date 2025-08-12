Vanguard Group Inc. Has $840.27 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,755,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.42% of TopBuild worth $840,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 779.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,098,000 after purchasing an additional 535,478 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,844,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,424,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 167,622.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 150,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,032,000 after buying an additional 150,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in TopBuild by 32.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,992,000 after buying an additional 94,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.67.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total value of $3,051,646.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,402,287.75. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.10, for a total value of $832,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,891.30. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,313 shares of company stock worth $5,118,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $415.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.63. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $266.26 and a 52-week high of $421.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.00.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.42 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

